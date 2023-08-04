Unexpected Link Between Number Theory and Genetics Revealed by Researchers

Researchers have made an interesting discovery by finding a connection between number theory in mathematics and genetics. This discovery has provided valuable insights into neutral mutations and the evolution of organisms.

Number theory, which delves into the properties of positive integers, is known for being purely abstract in nature. However, it has repeatedly found applications in various scientific and engineering fields. From the Fibonacci sequence appearing in leaf angles to encryption techniques based on prime numbers, number theory has proven to be unexpectedly relevant. Now, scientists have uncovered an unexpected link between number theory and evolutionary genetics.

An interdisciplinary team of mathematicians, engineers, physicists, and medical scientists from various institutions made this discovery. The team’s research demonstrates a deep connection between the sums-of-digits function from number theory and an important quantity in genetics known as phenotype mutational robustness. This quantity refers to the average probability that a mutation does not change a particular organism’s phenotype.

This discovery has significant implications for evolutionary genetics. Neutral mutations, which do not affect the viability of an organism’s phenotype, can accumulate over time and cause changes in genome sequences. Scientists can use the rate at which these changes occur to estimate the time of divergence between two organisms. However, the fraction of mutations that are neutral remained unknown. Phenotype mutational robustness defines the average number of mutations that can occur without altering the phenotype.

The research led by Professor Ard Louis from the University of Oxford revealed that the maximum robustness of mutations is proportional to the logarithm of all possible sequences mapping to a phenotype. Additionally, the sums-of-digits function from number theory provides a correction factor for this relationship. The team also discovered a surprising connection between the maximum robustness and the Tagaki function, a fractal curve known as the blancmange curve.

The study’s first author, Dr. Vaibhav Mohanty from Harvard Medical School, highlighted the findings’ surprise by noting that nature achieves the exact maximum robustness bound in certain cases, seemingly exploiting the fractal sums-of-digits function. Professor Ard Louis expressed excitement about the potential future discoveries that could arise from the intersection of number theory and genetics, emphasizing the profound mathematical structures uncovered in the natural world.

The research paper detailing this discovery, titled “Maximum mutational robustness in genotype-phenotype maps follows a self-similar blancmange-like curve,” was published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface on July 26, 2023.