Playful Behavior in Rats and the Role of the Brain: A Study

Playful behavior is not limited to mammals; it can be observed in various species, including birds, fishes, frogs, and reptiles. According to Dr. Michael Brecht, a professor of systems neurobiology and neural computation, play is present in all mammals to some extent, especially when they are young.

Dr. Brecht and his colleagues conducted a study to explore the neuroscience behind play. They played with and tickled rats while observing their brain activity. The researchers discovered that a specific part of the rat’s brain is active during play and tickling. This finding suggests that play and tickling are related behaviors.

One of the key features of play is that it is not done when animals or humans are stressed or do not feel well. Play is rewarding and done for the fun of it, unlike tasks done for external rewards. Vocalizations, such as laughter in humans, are often associated with play. Rats, for example, produce ultrasonic squeaks as their equivalent of laughter.

Previous studies have shown that rats laugh when they play and when they are tickled. Ticklish rats are also more playful. Understanding the mechanisms behind play can provide insights into learning and adaptation processes. Brecht believes that play behavior may serve as a means of training the brain.

The researchers focused on a brain region called the periaqueductal gray (PAG), which is involved in vocalizations and laughter. They performed experiments that involved playing games and tickling the rats while recording their brain activity. They found that both play and tickling activated the PAG region. Inhibiting activity in the PAG led to a decrease in play and laughter responses.

While Brecht acknowledges that other brain regions are likely involved, the PAG is an essential structure for play. The study’s findings suggest that play and tickling use similar brain circuitry.

Dr. Alexa Veenema, an associate professor of behavioral neuroscience, commends the study’s design and concludes that studying play is crucial because it has evolutionary significance. Depriving animals, including human children, of playful interactions can have detrimental effects.

In summary, the study provides insights into the neurological basis of play and its relationship with tickling. The periaqueductal gray region in the brain plays a crucial role in mediating playful behavior. Further research in this area may uncover more details about the importance of play in learning and development.