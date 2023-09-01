A New Proposal for the Mysterious Planet Nine

Scientists have long speculated about the existence of a hidden world in the far reaches of the Solar System known as Planet Nine. However, two researchers have put forward an alternative explanation—a smaller, Earth-like planet located much closer than previously thought. Planetary scientists Patryk Sofia Lykawka and Takashi Ito propose that this hypothetical planet would be frozen and dark, no more than three times the mass of Earth, and no farther than 500 astronomical units from the Sun.

The researchers suggest that this Earth-like planet, along with several trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) on peculiar orbits, could explain the clustering behaviors observed in the Kuiper Belt beyond the orbit of Neptune. The Kuiper Belt is a region populated by icy rocks and dwarf planets, where TNOs exhibit tilted or inclined orbits, indicating the influence of a larger gravitational body. Clustering patterns in the TNOs have raised speculation about the existence of a hidden planet.

In 2008, Lykawka and another researcher proposed the idea of a hypothetical planet within the Kuiper Belt to account for this clustering phenomenon. Now, with the help of additional data, Lykawka and Ito have refined their proposal. They suggest that a distant, inclined Earth-like planet with an orbit ranging from 250 to 500 astronomical units could explain the peculiar properties observed in the Kuiper Belt.

The hypothetical planet would account for TNOs with high inclinations and the unusual orbits of objects such as the dwarf planet Sedna. It may also shed light on the groups of TNOs linked to Neptune that have often been overlooked in previous studies. By identifying and studying the orbital structure of the distant Kuiper Belt, researchers hope to find further evidence that supports or disproves the existence of this hypothetical planet.

The proposal put forward by Lykawka and Ito offers testable signatures that could be examined as our observational techniques and instruments improve. Discovering a Kuiper Belt planet could provide new insights into planet formation and the evolution of the outer Solar System.

