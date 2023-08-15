Scientists Discover Hidden Phase Transition Between Liquid and Solid in Amorphous Materials

Amorphous materials, such as plastic and glass, are known for their unique properties as they do not crystallize upon cooling like other materials. Instead, they remain in a supercooled liquid state where their molecules retain a disordered arrangement. Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have now uncovered a hidden phase transition that occurs in supercooled liquids, shedding light on how these materials become rigid.

Using a combination of theory, computer simulations, and previous experiments, the scientists found that supercooled liquids transition from a liquid-like state to a solid-like state at a specific temperature known as the onset temperature. This transition results in a high viscosity that restricts molecular movement.

The discovery of this onset of rigidity provides valuable insight into the behavior of supercooled liquids and can aid in the development of new amorphous materials for various applications, including medical devices, drug delivery systems, and additive manufacturing.

The researchers treated the localized particle movements, known as excitations, in a 2D supercooled liquid as defects in a crystalline solid. As the temperature increased to the onset temperature, these defects broke apart, causing the system to lose its rigidity and behave like a normal liquid.

The theory and simulations also explained the observation that only a few particles exhibit movement while the rest of the liquid appears frozen over short periods of time. By understanding the microscopic processes that differentiate supercooled liquids from regular liquids, researchers can gain insights into the unique dynamics of these materials.

The scientists plan to extend their model to three-dimensional systems and further explore how localized motions lead to the relaxation of the entire liquid. This comprehensive understanding of glassy dynamics can align with state-of-the-art observations and provide a basis for future research in the field.

This discovery of the hidden phase transition between a liquid and a solid in amorphous materials opens up new opportunities for advancements in material science and the development of novel functional materials.