Researchers Develop New Molecule to Tame MYC Protein and Improve Cancer Treatments

UC Riverside scientists have made a significant breakthrough in cancer research with the development of a molecule that can inhibit the cancer-promoting function of the shapeless MYC protein. MYC is known to be responsible for worsening the majority of human cancer cases.

Unlike most other proteins, MYC lacks structure, making it challenging to find ways to control its hyperactivity. However, the researchers discovered a peptide compound that binds to MYC and suppresses its activity. By changing the rigidity and shape of the peptide, they were able to improve its interaction with MYC.

The team describes the newly developed peptide as having a strong and specific interaction with MYC, achieving sub-micro-molar affinity. This level of binding performance brings them closer to their drug development goals.

To deliver the peptide into cells, the researchers are currently using lipid nanoparticles. However, they are working on improving the peptide’s ability to penetrate cells by developing enhanced chemistry.

Once inside the cells, the peptide binds to MYC, altering its physical properties and preventing it from carrying out transcription activities. This approach offers hope for controlling cancer by targeting MYC, which plays a crucial role in cancer progression.

The research team at UC Riverside, led by Professor Min Xue, focuses on developing molecular tools to better understand biology and perform drug discovery. Professor Xue has a long-standing interest in chaotic processes and was attracted to the challenge of taming the structureless MYC protein.

This groundbreaking work has been made possible with funding from the U.S. Department of Defense, congressionally directed medical research, and the National Institutes of Health.

Overall, the development of this molecule to rein in MYC represents a significant advancement in cancer treatment research. By effectively targeting and controlling the activity of the MYC protein, researchers are hopeful for a new era of more effective cancer treatments.

FAQs

Q: What is the MYC protein?

A: The MYC protein is a shapeless protein that is responsible for worsening the majority of human cancer cases.

Q: How does the peptide compound work?

A: The peptide compound binds to the MYC protein and suppresses its activity, preventing it from promoting cancer progression.

Q: What are lipid nanoparticles?

A: Lipid nanoparticles are small spheres made of fatty molecules. In this study, they are used to deliver the peptide compound into cells.

Q: How is this research funded?

A: This research is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, congressionally directed medical research, and the National Institutes of Health.