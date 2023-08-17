Canadian Researchers Recreate and Confirm Molecular Languagesat the Origin of Life

Canadian researchers from the University of Montreal have made significant progress in recreating and mathematically confirming two molecular languages that are fundamental to the origin of life. These groundbreaking findings have been published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society and have the potential to advance nanotechnology in various areas such as biosensing, drug delivery, and molecular imaging.

Living organisms consist of billions of nanomachines and nanostructures that communicate with each other to perform essential functions like movement, thinking, survival, and reproduction. The development of molecular languages, also known as signaling mechanisms, is crucial for the emergence of life. These languages ensure that all molecules within organisms work together to accomplish specific tasks.

According to bioengineering professor Alexis Vallée-Bélisle, the principal investigator of the study, understanding and utilizing the molecular languages developed by living organisms is crucial for designing and programming artificial nanosystems. Two types of molecular languages have been identified: allostery and multivalency.

Allostery is a well-known language where one molecule binds and alters the structure of another molecule, directing it to trigger or inhibit an activity. Multivalency, on the other hand, is a less understood language that works like a puzzle, facilitating the binding of a third molecule by increasing its binding interface.

Although these languages exist in all molecular systems, scientists have only recently started to unravel their rules and principles to design and program artificial nanotechnologies. To compare the basic rules, limitations, and advantages of these languages, the researchers designed a DNA-based molecular system that could function using both languages.

Through their study, the researchers discovered that simple mathematical equations can describe both languages, revealing the parameters and design rules for programming communication within nanosystems. Using the language of multivalency, the researchers developed a programmable antibody sensor capable of detecting antibodies over different concentration ranges.

This understanding not only expands the tools available for creating next-generation nanotechnology but also provides insights into why natural nanosystems may have selected one language over the other for chemical communication.

The research was funded by the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Canada Research Chairs program, and Les Fonds de recherche du Québé – Nature et technologies.