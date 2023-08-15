The Epigenetic Secrets of Lifespan in Mammals

Mammals, despite having similar genes, have vastly different lifespans. This has prompted an international consortium to investigate the role of epigenetics in determining lifespan. Epigenetics refers to the on/off switching of genes instead of variations between genetic letters. By studying almost 15,500 samples from 348 mammalian species, researchers are identifying genomic “hot spots” that control aging and lifespan.

The comprehensive study, published in Science, covers a wide range of mammals, from mice and bunnies to cheetahs and elephants. It also includes more unusual species like vampire bats, Tasmanian devils, and Somali wild asses. By comparing gene expression profiles across species, scientists can begin to understand the mechanisms of aging and find ways to regulate the process.

The research discovered that lifespan in mammals is closely associated with chemical modifications of DNA, known as epigenetics. Dr. Steve Horvath, the lead researcher from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), believes that understanding these modifications can help us delay or even reverse the aging process. In addition to aging, the computational tools developed in this study can be used to investigate other complex traits such as height, weight, metabolic disorders, and neurological problems.

The study also highlights the importance of DNA methylation, an epigenetic marker used to assess biological age. DNA methylation is a process that controls gene expression by physically blocking access to genes. Each cell type, tissue, and organ has a unique DNA methylation fingerprint that changes with age. Horvath’s previous work focused on developing a predictor of biological age using DNA methylation alone. Now, his team has expanded this research to include over 200 mammalian species, creating a universal clock that can measure epigenetic age across different animals.

To achieve this, the researchers developed a chip called the Horvath Mammalian Array. This chip detects DNA methylation in various tissue types, making it easier and more cost-effective to study how DNA methylation relates to lifespan and other traits. The study also identified specific DNA methylation sites associated with lifespan, including genes involved in cellular rejuvenation.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking study provides valuable insights into the epigenetic factors influencing lifespan in mammals. By understanding the genetic and epigenetic mechanisms of aging, scientists can develop treatments aimed at modifying the aging process in a wide range of species.