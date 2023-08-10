Scientists Discover High-Energy Gamma Rays Emitting from the Sun

Scientists have recently made an unexpected discovery of a significant excess of gamma rays emanating from the Sun. The gamma rays detected are the highest-energy light emissions ever observed from Earth’s star. The findings challenge current models of the Sun’s behavior and reveal that our star is more surprising than previously thought.

The discovery was made by researchers analyzing six years of data captured by the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC), a facility dedicated to tracking gamma ray emissions. The data showed that the Sun is capable of producing a dramatic excess of super energetic gamma rays that current models cannot explain.

While visible light emitted by the Sun carries energy equivalent to one electron volt, the gamma rays detected by HAWC carried anywhere from one trillion to nearly 10 trillion electron volts, making them the highest-energy light ever observed from the Sun.

The production of gamma rays by the Sun occurs when the star’s atmosphere is struck by charged particles called cosmic rays. These particles are generated during cataclysmic events beyond our solar system, such as supernovae or black hole activity. When these particles interact with the Sun’s magnetic field and the gases in its atmosphere, solar gamma rays are created.

Previous observations by NASA’s Fermi telescope in 2011 revealed the Sun’s ability to produce extremely energetic gamma rays, but they were limited by the telescope’s detector capabilities. HAWC, on the other hand, is not limited and can detect gamma rays with energies in the trillions of electron volts.

HAWC, located in Mexico, consists of 300 water tanks filled with purified water. When gamma rays from space enter Earth’s atmosphere, they break down into fragments of light and lower energy particles called ‘air showers’. These particles create light known as Cherenkov radiation when they interact with the water in HAWC’s tanks, which is then detected by its instruments.

In addition to the energetic nature of the gamma rays, the HAWC data also revealed that they tend to occur during relatively quiescent phases of the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle. Scientists will now focus on understanding how the Sun’s magnetic field influences interactions with cosmic rays, leading to the production of high-energy gamma rays.

The discovery highlights the valuable contribution of HAWC in expanding our knowledge of our galaxy and poses new questions about the Sun. It demonstrates that understanding the Sun’s behavior requires exploring it in a different light, figuratively and literally.