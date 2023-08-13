Scientists Solve Mystery of Australian Fossil

A fossil discovered by an Australian chicken farmer in the 1990s has finally been identified by scientists. The 240 million-year-old fossil, found by Mihail Mihailidis, has been identified as a stout amphibian with tusks and “gnarly teeth”. The near-pristine specimen, donated to the Australian Museum in 1997, has puzzled scientists for almost 30 years. Now identified as a “heavyset” amphibian measuring 1.2 meters in length, it resembles a cross between a crocodile and a giant salamander. Researchers believe it likely preyed on freshwater fish using its teeth and fang-like tusks. The recently identified creature has been named “Arenaerpeton supinatus” and comes from an extinct group of animals known as “temnospondyls”. The bulky fossil was X-rayed with the help of Australia’s border force using a giant scanner typically used for scanning cargo. It was found near the seaside town of Umina Beach in New South Wales. This discovery has been described as one of the most important fossils found in the region in the past 30 years and represents a significant part of Australia’s fossil heritage.

