Scientists Observe Quantum Chemistry Interaction at Unprecedented Speeds

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by observing a common interaction in quantum chemistry using a quantum computer. Typically, these interactions, known as conical intersections, occur in femtoseconds, making direct observations impossible. However, a research team from the University of Sydney in Australia and the University of California, San Diego, was able to slow down the process by a factor of 100 billion, allowing meaningful observations.

Conical intersections involve the rapid transfer of energy between surfaces of potential energy inside molecules and are best described using quantum physics principles. Quantum reactions play a crucial role in light-based reactions, such as photosynthesis and human eye reactions. By observing and understanding these fundamental processes, scientists can unlock new possibilities in materials science, drug design, and solar energy harvesting.

The breakthrough was made possible by mapping the electron state change onto features of a system using a trapped ion quantum computer. Electric fields trapped the charged particle, and lasers manipulated it. This process created an opportunity to slow down the interactions and observe them analogously, akin to studying aerodynamics in a wind tunnel.

The significance of this research extends beyond quantum chemistry. The study demonstrates the potential of quantum computers in simulating various reactions and interactions, providing insights into the fastest and smallest events in nature. By collaborating across different scientific fields, researchers can make new discoveries and advancements.

The findings from this research will have broad applications, including improving processes related to light-molecule interactions, such as smog formation and ozone layer damage. Additionally, a better understanding of these basic processes opens up possibilities in multiple scientific disciplines.

The research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry, marks an important milestone in the study of quantum chemistry and paves the way for further exploration of quantum dynamics.

Sources: Nature Chemistry