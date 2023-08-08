Improved Imaging Reveals Yellowstone’s Magma Chamber Structure

Scientists studying the Yellowstone Volcano have reported significant advancements in imaging technology, similar to the evolution of digital photography. A team of researchers from the University of Utah, New Mexico University, and the Institute of Earth Sciences in Taiwan deployed 650 temporary seismometers in Yellowstone in 2020 to measure seismic wave speeds in the magma chamber beneath the caldera. This extensive deployment resulted in the most detailed image of the magma chamber to date, providing valuable insights into its structure and behavior.

The research revealed that the magma chamber is not a uniform mass of molten material but rather appears stratified, with partially molten sills near the top. The study’s findings help scientists better understand the geophysical structure of the magma chamber and improve their ability to forecast eruptions and earthquakes, potentially saving lives in the future.

However, the research comes with a significant cost. The current seismic network in Yellowstone consists of about 40 stations, each costing approximately $35,000 to $40,000. The temporary seismographs used in the recent research, although smaller, still carried a price tag of around $1,500 each.

One noteworthy observation from the research is that the percentage of semi-liquid or melt material in Yellowstone’s magma chamber may be higher than previously thought, potentially reaching up to 28%. While this observation has sparked concerns about the volcano’s proximity to an eruption, experts emphasize that there are still many thousands of years left before such an event occurs.

Some misleading online videos have capitalized on this observation, claiming that an eruption is closer than previously believed. However, researchers clarify that while the percentage of melt may be higher, it doesn’t necessarily indicate an increase in the overall amount. A melt percentage of at least 50% would be necessary for the magma to become mobile and trigger an eruption.

The study’s authors stress the importance of relying on credible scientific information from experts in the field, rather than social media posts that may be driven by financial incentives. The knowledge gained from understanding Yellowstone’s system can also be applied to studying other volcanic systems on Earth, improving eruption forecasts and enhancing our understanding of hazardous and frequently active volcanic regions.