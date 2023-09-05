Ancient Humanity Nearly Wiped Out 900,000 Years Ago, Study Suggests

An analysis conducted by scientists from China, Italy, and the United States suggests that ancient humanity was on the brink of extinction approximately 900,000 years ago. The study reveals that the global population at the time dwindled to only around 1,280 reproducing individuals, and this small population size persisted for about 117,000 years.

The research, published in the journal Science, utilized a new computer model developed by the team of scientists. This model employed genetic information from 3,154 present-day human genomes to generate statistical projections. According to the study, around 98.7% of human ancestors were lost during this population crash.

The researchers speculate that this population bottleneck coincided with a gap in the fossil record and may have led to the emergence of a new hominin species. This new species could have served as the common ancestor of both modern humans, or Homo sapiens, and Neanderthals.

The team suggests that the population decline aligns with significant climate changes known as the mid-Pleistocene transition. These changes resulted in longer and more intense glacial periods, leading to cooler temperatures and harsh, arid climates. The researchers also propose that the control of fire and more favorable climate conditions later contributed to a rapid population increase approximately 813,000 years ago.

The study has been described as “provocative” by experts in human evolution. The researchers believe this new finding raises questions about where these ancient individuals lived, how they survived the catastrophic climate changes, and whether natural selection during the bottleneck accelerated the evolution of the human brain.

The study’s authors acknowledge the need for further evidence to support their findings. However, they highlight the value of the computer model in utilizing modern human genomes to infer past population sizes.

