Population of Early Human Ancestors Nearly Wiped Out 900,000 Years Ago, Study Suggests

A new study reveals that approximately 900,000 years ago, the global population of early human ancestors dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals. The study, published in the journal Science, used a new computer model developed by scientists from China, Italy, and the United States.

The researchers utilized genetic information from 3,154 present-day human genomes, which indicated that around 98.7% of human ancestors were lost during this population crash. This decline in population coincided with a gap in the fossil record, possibly leading to the emergence of a new hominin species that was a common ancestor of modern humans and Neanderthals.

The study raises several questions about how these individuals survived in the face of catastrophic climate changes and whether natural selection during the population bottleneck accelerated the evolution of the human brain. The scientists propose that the drastic population decline was a result of dramatic climate changes during the mid-Pleistocene transition, with longer and more intense glacial periods, lower temperatures, and very dry conditions.

Additionally, the study suggests that the control of fire and the shift to a more hospitable climate may have contributed to a later rapid population increase around 813,000 years ago. The earliest evidence of fire being used to cook food dates back to 780,000 years ago in what is now modern-day Israel.

The computer model used in the study analyzes genetic variation over time, using modern human genomes to infer population sizes in the past. The researchers used genetic sequences from both African and non-African populations to build their model.

In a commentary on the study, two researchers who were not involved in the study, Nick Ashton from the British Museum and Chris Stringer from the Natural History Museum in London, described it as “provocative.” They emphasized the need to test the proposed population bottleneck against human and archaeological evidence.

