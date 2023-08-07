Bright Lights: Scientists Discover Surprising Amounts of Gamma Rays from the Sun

Scientists from Michigan State University have made a puzzling discovery – the Sun is emitting an unexpectedly large amount of ultra-bright gamma rays. Published in the journal Physical Review Letters, their research reveals that while these gamma rays do not directly reach Earth, their “telltale signatures” can still be detected with the right tools.

The observations were made using the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) in Southern Mexico. The HAWC, situated between two volcanoes at an elevation of 13,500 feet, uses a network of 300 massive water tanks to detect gamma rays. When gamma rays collide with Earth’s atmosphere, they create “air showers” that are not visible to the naked eye. However, the particles from these showers can be redistributed and eventually detected here on Earth.

Interesting to note is that early predictions in the 1990s suggested that the Sun does emit gamma rays, but it was believed that they would not be visible from our planet. However, the observations from the HAWC Observatory have proven this assumption wrong. The team led by Mehr Un Nisa began collecting data in 2015 and by 2021, enough data had been accumulated to analyze. To their surprise, they found an excess of gamma rays.

The gamma rays emitted by the Sun have energy levels between one and 10 trillion electron volts, while the light visible to our eyes is only around one electron volt. This discovery raises many questions and implications about our own star. Nisa states, “It’s making us see things in a different light. Literally.” This unprecedented finding adds to our understanding of our galaxy’s highest energy phenomena, while paving the way for further exploration and research.

