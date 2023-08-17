The Impact of Deeper Snow on Arctic Permafrost Carbon Emissions

New research led by Earth system scientists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), reveals that certain parts of the Arctic are experiencing deeper snowpack than normal, resulting in the thawing of long-frozen permafrost carbon reserves. This thawing process is leading to increased emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.

The study, published in AGU Advances, is the first long-term experiment to directly measure the mobilization of ancient carbon year-round. The research took place at the International Tundra Experiment (ITEX) at Toolik Lake in Alaska, which was started in 1994 with the goal of understanding the effects of deeper snow on Arctic tundra ecosystems.

Fieldwork carried out by a joint team from UCI and the University of Alaska found that an Arctic ecosystem called tussock tundra has become a constant source of ancient carbon dioxide. This is due to the thawing of permafrost buried under deep snow, which has been three to four times deeper than the average long-term snow depth since 1994.

The findings suggest that the stability of permafrost in Arctic Alaska, and possibly globally, can respond rapidly to changes in Arctic winter snow conditions. If climate models continue to show an increase in snow, the rapid thawing of permafrost would greatly accelerate emissions from these carbon reserves.

The implications of this research are significant. Even if global emissions of carbon dioxide were to cease immediately, emissions from Arctic sources would still persist. Current climate change models do not take emissions from permafrost into account due to difficulties in quantifying them accurately.

The study team used custom-built sensors to directly measure permafrost carbon emissions at their Arctic field site. The data collection process was challenging but provided valuable insights into the mobilization of ancient carbon in the soil insulated by snow.

The research highlights the urgent need to address emissions from natural sources, such as permafrost, in addition to reducing emissions from human-controlled sources. Increased awareness of this threat should encourage individuals, CEOs, and governments to invest in carbon capture solutions and take further action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.