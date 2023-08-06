The Thawing Siberian Permafrost Reveals Frozen Worm Dating Back Over 46,000 Years

Scientists are continuously unraveling the mysteries hidden within the Siberian permafrost, particularly as it continues to thaw. The latest revelation involves the revival of a worm that has been frozen within the permafrost for more than 46,000 years. This particular worm belongs to a previously unknown species, distinguishing it from the worms showcased in the featured image.

The worm’s survival for thousands of years can be attributed to being frozen roughly 40 meters (131.2 feet) beneath the surface. This subzero environment allowed the worm to enter a dormant state known as cryptobiosis. During cryptobiosis, the organism can withstand extreme conditions such as the absence of water and oxygen, as well as freezing temperatures and high salinity.

In this dormant state, the organism exists between life and death, with its metabolism reduced to undetectable levels. The recent findings by researchers emphasize the ability to halt life and then restart it from scratch. According to Teymuras Kurzchalia, a professor emeritus at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, this discovery demonstrates the fascinating potential of reversing life processes.

Approximately five years ago, two different roundworm species were discovered in the Siberian permafrost. By simply rehydrating two of these worms with water, researchers successfully revived them. Further analysis of the worms revealed that they were between 45,839 and 47,769 years old, determined through radiocarbon analysis. Subsequently, another 100 worms were transported to Germany for detailed study.

Studying these ancient permafrost worms provides valuable insights into conservation biology and how organisms adapt to extreme conditions. It helps researchers better understand the strategies employed by creatures in our world to safeguard themselves against challenges similar to those we face today.