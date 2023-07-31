CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Microscopic Roundworms Reactivated After 46,000 Years in Siberian Permafrost

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
Microscopic Roundworms Reactivated After 46,000 Years in Siberian Permafrost

Researchers have successfully revived the bodies of 46,000-year-old microscopic roundworms found frozen below the Siberian permafrost. These worms immediately began reproducing in a laboratory dish upon reanimation. The purpose of reviving these organisms is to understand how life can adapt to changing weather patterns and climate change.

The newly discovered species of nematodes, which are slender worms, have the ability to enter a state called “cryptobiosis,” where their metabolism is suspended, allowing them to survive for tens of thousands of years. The worms were mildly desiccated and frozen, and it was found that both the ancient and a control group were able to survive extremely low temperatures.

To wake the roundworms from their dormant state, they were placed on a culture plate with bacteria, humidity, and room temperature. The worms began moving and reproducing without the need to find males and engage in sexual reproduction. This particular species reproduces asexually by laying eggs that develop.

The implications of this research are significant for understanding how complex organisms can endure long periods of stasis. Nematode species that can survive in a cryptobiotic state for geological timeframes may have the potential to be reactivated as a result of rapid environmental changes caused by global warming. This survival mechanism could lead to the revival of extinct lineages.

This study sheds light on the resilience and adaptability of certain organisms in the face of drastic climate shifts. Understanding how these worms can survive in extreme conditions may provide insights into the potential survival strategies of other organisms in similar situations.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

What Happens if Someone Dies in Space?

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ancient Pathogens Released from Melting Permafrost Pose Risks to Microbial Communities and Human Health

Jul 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Alien-Like Viruses Discovered in Soil at Harvard Forest

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

Netflix Seeks Artificial Intelligence Specialists Amidst Hollywood Strike

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Australian Space Agency Confirms Debris from Indian Rocket Found on Green Head Beach

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

From Self-Driving to Self-Learning: The Role of AI in Automotive Innovation

Jul 31, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence in Local Government: Exploring Potential and Challenges

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments