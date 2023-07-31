Microscopic Roundworms Reactivated After 46,000 Years in Siberian Permafrost

Researchers have successfully revived the bodies of 46,000-year-old microscopic roundworms found frozen below the Siberian permafrost. These worms immediately began reproducing in a laboratory dish upon reanimation. The purpose of reviving these organisms is to understand how life can adapt to changing weather patterns and climate change.

The newly discovered species of nematodes, which are slender worms, have the ability to enter a state called “cryptobiosis,” where their metabolism is suspended, allowing them to survive for tens of thousands of years. The worms were mildly desiccated and frozen, and it was found that both the ancient and a control group were able to survive extremely low temperatures.

To wake the roundworms from their dormant state, they were placed on a culture plate with bacteria, humidity, and room temperature. The worms began moving and reproducing without the need to find males and engage in sexual reproduction. This particular species reproduces asexually by laying eggs that develop.

The implications of this research are significant for understanding how complex organisms can endure long periods of stasis. Nematode species that can survive in a cryptobiotic state for geological timeframes may have the potential to be reactivated as a result of rapid environmental changes caused by global warming. This survival mechanism could lead to the revival of extinct lineages.

This study sheds light on the resilience and adaptability of certain organisms in the face of drastic climate shifts. Understanding how these worms can survive in extreme conditions may provide insights into the potential survival strategies of other organisms in similar situations.