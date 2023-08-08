First Satellite to Measure Earth’s Winds from Space Completes Controlled Reentry

On July 28, the wind-measuring spacecraft Aeolus successfully completed its controlled reentry, disintegrating above Earth’s surface. Engineers at the European Space Agency (ESA) have now calculated the descent path of Aeolus, which was the first satellite to measure Earth’s winds from space. The goal of the reentry operation was for the satellite to hit Earth as far away from populated areas as possible.

Guiding Aeolus back to Earth was a challenging task. The spacecraft was brought down using a series of maneuvers that began on July 24. Despite no one being present to witness the satellite’s descent, the reentry mission was considered a success. Aeolus entered Earth’s atmosphere at 14:40 EDT (1840 GMT) over Antarctica.

The ESA’s Space Debris Office used data from Aeolus’s final orbit along with data from the U.S. Space Command to create a map showing the approximate location of the satellite’s disintegration in Earth’s atmosphere. The map revealed that approximately 80% of the spacecraft was destroyed during reentry, while the remaining 20% dispersed in the Atlantic Ocean.

After reentry, Aeolus briefly became a fireball over Earth for two minutes, resembling a manmade shooting star streaking through the atmosphere over Antarctica. Six minutes after reentry, the team marked the location where any surviving pieces would have fallen into the ocean. These fragments will not be recovered as they would have quickly sunk to the sea floor.

Remarkably, the final resting position marked on the map closely matched the planned location for Aeolus, despite the spacecraft not being designed for such a controlled descent or flying at low altitudes. This achievement is particularly impressive considering Aeolus was traveling at speeds around 17,000 miles per hour (27,360 km/h), approximately 11 times faster than the top speed of a fighter jet.

The ESA team chose a descent path over the Atlantic Ocean to minimize the risk of surviving fragments falling near populated areas. Their guided reentry approach is estimated to have reduced the risk by a factor of 150. The ESA takes spacecraft reentry seriously, as space debris poses a potential risk. While there have been no major incidents thus far, fragments from the U.S. space station Skylab fell on a farm in Australia in 1979, and Chinese rocket stages have crashed in Asian villages.

The successful reentry of Aeolus sets an example for other large satellites orbiting Earth. It demonstrates that controlled reentry can be achieved and highlights the importance of space sustainability efforts. The ESA aims to improve the way missions are designed and operated in order to ensure the future of spaceflight.