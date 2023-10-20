The Most Powerful and Distant Fast Radio Burst Ever Detected

Scientists have recently discovered a powerful blast of energy, known as a fast radio burst (FRB), originating from the depths of the universe. This particular burst is not only the most distant of its kind ever seen, but it is also incredibly powerful. It took approximately eight billion years for the burst to travel to Earth. In less than a second, it released the same amount of energy that the Sun emits in over 30 years.

Fast radio bursts are intense bursts of energy that occur in space, and their exact origin is still unknown. Some explanations have included extraterrestrial technology or neutron stars. However, this newly discovered burst appears to come from a small group of merging galaxies, which aligns with current theories surrounding their sources. The burst’s remarkable intensity poses a challenge to our current understanding of how they are emitted.

The ability to detect and study fast radio bursts holds great potential for answering fundamental questions about the cosmos. These bursts could assist in determining the actual weight of the universe, a perplexing inquiry that has produced inconclusive results thus far. Researchers believe that the missing matter in the universe, which accounts for more than half of what should be there, may be hiding in the space between galaxies. By sensing ionized material, fast radio bursts offer insights into the amount of matter present in the intergalactic regions.

The recent blast was initially spotted using a telescope in Japan and subsequently examined in detail using other telescopes. The Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) allowed scientists to pinpoint the source of the burst. Further investigation using the European Southern Observatory (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile revealed that the source galaxy is older and more distant than any other FRB source discovered to date, likely situated within a small group of merging galaxies.

This groundbreaking discovery is documented in the paper titled “A luminous fast radio burst that probes the Universe at redshift 1,” published in the journal Science.

Sources: Science, Swinburne University of Technology