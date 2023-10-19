Scientists Propose Quasiparticle-Powered Super-bright Light Sources

Scientists from the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST) in Portugal, the University of Rochester, the University of California, Los Angeles, and Laboratoire d’Optique Appliquée in France have published a study in Nature Photonics proposing the use of quasiparticles to create super-bright light sources. These quasiparticles, formed by synchronized movement of many electrons, have unique properties that allow them to travel at any speed, even faster than light, and withstand intense forces.

Quasiparticles have the ability to move in ways that would be disallowed by the laws of physics governing individual particles. The researchers conducted advanced computer simulations on supercomputers to study the properties of quasiparticles in plasmas. They discovered promising applications for quasiparticle-based light sources, including non-destructive imaging for virus scanning, understanding biological processes, manufacturing computer chips, and exploring the behavior of matter in celestial bodies.

The proposed quasiparticle-based light sources have several advantages over existing forms, such as free electron lasers. Quasiparticle-based sources are much smaller and more practical for laboratories, hospitals, and businesses. With a minimal distance to travel, quasiparticles could produce incredibly bright light, potentially leading to significant scientific and technological advancements.

This research opens up new possibilities for the field of radiation physics and could revolutionize light sources, enabling a wide range of applications in various scientific and technological fields.

Source: University of Rochester