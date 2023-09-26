Scientists Predict a Future Supercontinent, but New Zealand Won’t Be Part of It

Newly released research suggests that in 250 million years, Earth’s land will once again form a supercontinent, merging the seven continents into one massive landmass. This supercontinent is predicted to be centered around modern-day Africa, with Australia crashing into Asia and Africa colliding with Europe. Antarctica, North America, and South America will then join the others. However, while these landmasses converge, New Zealand, also known as Aotearoa, will remain off the coast of Australia.

The movement of tectonic plates, also known as continental drift, is expected to bring the continents together over the next 250 million years. Australia is projected to move northward into the South-East Asian island chains in about 25 million years, but due to its position on the Australian plate, New Zealand is not expected to meet Australia. Instead, New Zealand will remain on the Australian plate’s journey northward.

Over the course of 75 million years, New Zealand is expected to reach the equator, around the same time that Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe converge to form the supercontinent. Afterward, New Zealand will track southwards at a slower pace and eventually end up between 20 and 30 degrees latitude below the equator.

However, life in future New Zealand is predicted to be far from pleasant. The presence of the supercontinent to the west will cause the North and South Islands to be “bathed by hot tropical seas,” rendering New Zealand uninhabitable. The formation of the supercontinent is expected to release greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, from volcanic activity, leading to a significant increase in global temperatures.

According to a computer model, the atmosphere could contain nearly 50% more carbon dioxide in 250 million years compared to today. The combination of increased greenhouse gases, heightened solar energy, and the absence of cooling seas would make the supercontinent inhospitable for most forms of life. Nearly half the landmass would become desert, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many areas.

While this future scenario seems distant, it highlights the importance of climate action in keeping the planet in a cooler and more habitable condition. The research serves as a reminder that maintaining a hospitable climate is crucial for the survival and well-being of present and future generations.

Definitions:

– Supercontinent: A large landmass that consists of multiple continents joined together.

– Tectonic movement/continental drift: The gradual movement and collision of Earth’s tectonic plates.

– Greenhouse gas: A gas that contributes to the greenhouse effect by absorbing infrared radiation, causing the Earth’s temperature to rise.

– Mantle: A layer beneath the Earth’s crust that flows slowly due to the planet’s heat.

Sources:

– University of Bristol

– STUFF