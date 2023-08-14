Exploring the Origins of Life through Electron Transport Chains

Scientists are studying the earliest evolution of electron transport chains as a way to understand the first life forms. These chains are a universal metabolic strategy with a very ancient history. While laboratory experiments have simulated early Earth environments to understand how life might have originated, they cannot tell us how life actually originated. On the other hand, research based on evolutionary biology can provide insights into life’s history but only as far back as there were conserved genes in present-day organisms.

A new article published by a team of researchers proposes combining bottom-up laboratory research with top-down evolutionary reconstructions to bridge this gap in understanding. The authors suggest that by studying electron transport chains, which are central to life today and used by various organisms across the tree of life, we can gain insights into the earliest stages of evolution. Electron transport chains are metabolic systems that produce usable chemical energy. Different types of electron transport chains are specialized for the specific form of life and energy metabolism.

The authors present evidence from top-down research that this type of metabolic strategy was used by the earliest life forms. They also propose models for ancestral electron transport chains that could date back to very early evolutionary history. Additionally, the authors suggest that minerals and early Earth ocean water could have facilitated electron transport chain-like chemistry even before the emergence of life as we know it.

The research conducted by the interdisciplinary team aims to understand the emergence of energy metabolism and the origin of life by combining techniques from chemistry, geology, biology, and computational modeling. Their future research strategies involve synthesizing top-down and bottom-up approaches to gain a better understanding of ancient energy metabolism.

This work builds on five years of previous research by the team, exploring how metabolic reactions could have emerged on the early Earth in geological settings. By collaborating across disciplines, the team hopes to shed light on the prebiotic metabolic pathways and the origin of life.