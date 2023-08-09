Arenaerpeton supinatus: New Species of Extinct Giant Amphibian Discovered

A 240-million-year-old fossil of an amphibian, named Arenaerpeton supinatus, has been formally described by scientists at UNSW Sydney and the Australian Museum. The fossil was discovered in rocks from a local quarry meant for building a garden wall and donated to the Australian Museum.

Arenaerpeton supinatus is a unique specimen as it showcases nearly the entire skeleton and preserves the outlines of its skin. This fossil belongs to a group of extinct animals called temnospondyls, which lived during the time of the dinosaurs. It is rare to find a skeleton with the head and body intact, let alone with preserved soft tissues.

During the Triassic period, Arenaerpeton inhabited freshwater rivers in what is now known as the Sydney Basin. It is believed to have preyed on ancient fish such as Cleithrolepis. Despite its resemblance to the modern Chinese Giant Salamander, Arenaerpeton was much larger and had distinct features such as fang-like tusks on the roof of its mouth.

The discovery of Arenaerpeton is significant due to its large size compared to other closely related animals of the same time period. It is estimated to have measured about 1.2 meters from head to tail. The presence of large temnospondyls in Australia 120 million years after Arenaerpeton suggests that increased size may have contributed to their survival during mass extinction events.

Dr. Matthew McCurry, curator of paleontology at the Australian Museum, describes the fossil as one of the most important discoveries in New South Wales in the past 30 years. The study has been published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, and the fossil will be exhibited at the Australian Museum later this year.