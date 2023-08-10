Scientists Discover 500-Million-Year-Old Worm and Name It “Shaihuludia shurikeni”

In a recent discovery, scientists have found a 500-million-year-old worm fossil in a geological formation between Utah and Idaho. This ancient seaworm, named Shaihuludia shurikeni, perfectly preserves a palm-sized worm with star-shaped stiff bristles on its back. The name “Shaihuludia shurikeni” is inspired by the sandworms in the sci-fi saga Dune and the Japanese word for “throwing star,” which is “shuriken.”

Initially, scientists were unsure if they had found an animal fossil as the radial blade patterns surrounding the worm resembled mineral formations. However, careful analysis revealed that it was indeed an animal fossil and confirmed the existence of a previously unknown species of worm. This discovery provides valuable insights into Earth’s distant past.

The unique preservation of the fossil is highlighted by the presence of an iron oxide blob, indicating the organism’s decomposition prior to fossilization. To learn more about the ancient worm species, advanced techniques such as scanning electron microscopy and energy-dispersive X-ray spectrometry were employed to study its structure, chemical composition, and intricate details of preservation.

The discovery of Shaihuludia shurikeni sheds light on the ancient marine ecosystems that existed during the Cambrian period. The site where the worm fossil was found, known as the Spence Shale Lagerstätte, previously yielded only one annelid species. Reclassifying another fossil found in the same region has helped researchers gain a better understanding of the Cambrian-era marine ecosystems, which were once dominated by various ancient creatures.

This finding not only contributes to scientific knowledge but also demonstrates the enduring influence of works of science fiction like Dune. It showcases how science fiction can inspire exploration and understanding in the field of science. As scientists continue to unearth ancient fossils, each discovery provides a tantalizing glimpse into the evolution of life on our planet.