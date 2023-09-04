Scientists Use Quantum Computer to Observe Crucial Molecular Dance

Scientists have made an astounding breakthrough in observing a crucial molecular dance that plays a significant role in fundamental chemical reactions, including photosynthesis. Using a quantum computer, researchers were able to slow down a chemical reaction by an astonishing 100 billion times, allowing them to directly observe a type of molecular interaction called a conical intersection.

Conical intersections are specific points in the geometry of molecules where the energy between two surfaces is equal. They act as gateways between electronic states, facilitating rapid transitions that drive chemical reactions. Although conical intersections are integral to numerous reactions, their fast occurrence has made it impossible for scientists to observe them directly.

To overcome this challenge, researchers from the University of Sydney employed a trapped-ion quantum computer. Trapped-ion quantum computers harness electrical fields to trap and manipulate quantum particles with laser technology. By utilizing this advanced device, the scientists were able to slow down the chemical dynamics from femtoseconds (one quadrillionth of a second) to milliseconds, enabling them to make meaningful measurements of the reaction.

This breakthrough was a significant achievement considering that the experiment provided a direct analog observation of quantum dynamics, rather than a digital approximation. The researchers believe that the understanding of these ultrafast dynamics could lead to valuable insights in various fields, including materials science, drug design, and solar energy harvesting. Furthermore, it could contribute to the improvement of processes such as smog creation and the damaging of the ozone layer, which rely on molecules interacting with light.

In summary, scientists have used a quantum computer to successfully observe a conical intersection, a critical molecular interaction responsible for essential chemical reactions. This breakthrough could pave the way for advancements in various industries, including materials science, drug design, and environmental conservation.

