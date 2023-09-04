CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Scientists Observe New Decay Mode: Nucleus Breaking Apart into Four Particles

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 4, 2023
Scientists have made an exciting discovery in the field of radioactive decay. For the first time, they have observed a new decay mode in which a nucleus breaks apart into four particles. This decay mode involves a lighter form of oxygen, called oxygen-13, breaking into three helium nuclei, a proton, and a positron. The findings were published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The study focused on beta decay, a process where unstable materials undergo radioactive decay to form more stable isotopes. Scientists had previously observed various modes of radioactive decay following beta-plus decay. However, this new observation is the first time that three helium nuclei and a proton have been emitted following beta decay.

To conduct the study, researchers used a particle accelerator called a cyclotron to produce a beam of radioactive nuclei at high energies. The beam consisted of oxygen-13, which was then sent into a detector known as the Texas Active Target Time Projection Chamber (TexAT TPC). Inside the TexAT TPC, the oxygen-13 decayed by emitting a positron and a neutrino.

By implanting the oxygen-13 nuclei into the detector one at a time and waiting for them to decay, the scientists were able to measure any particles that were emitted following the beta decay. They analyzed the data using a computer program to identify the tracks left behind by the particles, which allowed them to identify the rare events where four particles were emitted.

This new observation of a nucleus decaying into four particles provides valuable insights into decay processes and the properties of the nucleus before decay. The researchers believe that this discovery could contribute to a better understanding of radioactive decay and its implications. Further studies in this area could unlock new knowledge about the fundamental nature of matter and energy.

Physical Review Letters (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.130.222501)

