Researchers Successfully Grow Humanized Kidneys in Pigs

Researchers in China have achieved a significant milestone in the field of organ transplantation by successfully growing early-stage kidneys comprised mostly of human cells in pigs. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to being able to produce organs in animals that can eventually be transplanted into humans. Kidney transplantation is particularly in demand, with nearly 89,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for a kidney.

According to Mary Garry, a professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, being able to generate human organs in pigs could have a significant impact on reducing the number of patients on the transplant waiting list worldwide. While the concept of creating animal-human chimeras has been explored for decades, this study represents a notable advancement in this field.

The team of scientists at Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health injected over 1,800 pig embryos with human stem cells and transferred them into female pigs’ wombs. The chimeric embryos were allowed to develop for up to 28 days before the pregnancies were stopped for further examination. The researchers collected five embryos, all of which contained kidneys that were growing normally and consisted of up to 65% human cells.

Previous attempts at integrating human and pig cells had faced challenges, as pig cells tended to outcompete and cause the death of human cells. However, the researchers in this study used a gene editing tool called Crispr to disable two genes responsible for pig kidney development. This created a microenvironment where the humanized kidneys could thrive. By turning regular human cells into pluripotent stem cells and enhancing their chances of integration with pig cells, the embryos were successfully developed.

While the kidneys in this study displayed structures characteristic of normal kidney development, it remains uncertain whether they would have continued to develop into fully functioning organs. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the potential for cancer due to the gene editing of the human cells. Extensive animal testing would be necessary to ensure the safety of organs grown using these techniques.

Despite the challenges, the scientists involved in this study believe that pigs are ideal donor animals due to their anatomical and organ size similarities to humans. With the average wait time for a kidney transplant being three to five years, demand for transplantable organs far exceeds supply. This groundbreaking research brings hope for potentially overcoming this organ shortage crisis in the future.

