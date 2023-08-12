Australia May Hide the Largest Asteroid Crater Ever

There could be a massive asteroid crater lurking beneath the landmass of Australia, possibly making it the largest known on Earth. Geologist Andrew Glikson reveals this discovery in his recent essay for The Conversation. The crater, known as the Deniliquin structure, has an estimated diameter of over 320 miles, surpassing the Vredefort Crater in South Africa, the largest confirmed impact structure. Glikson’s study, published in the journal Tectonophysics, suggests that this hidden crater may be the result of an asteroid impact that occurred approximately 445 million years ago.

The existence of the Deniliquin structure was first proposed by Tony Yeates in the late 1990s based on magnetic patterns in the area. A follow-up analysis conducted in 2020 confirmed the presence of a large structure beneath a region in southern New South Wales. However, there is still a need for deep drilling to provide concrete evidence of an impact.

Glikson explains that when an asteroid strikes, it creates an uplifted core or central dome. Over millions of years, this dome can erode and become less prominent. Additionally, the structure may be buried by sediment or subsumed by tectonic plate collisions. Symmetrical ripples in the crust caused by extreme temperatures from the impact and radial faults further support the idea that the Deniliquin structure is an asteroid crater.

If the Deniliquin crater is indeed an impact crater, it would have occurred during the Late Ordovician mass extinction event, which wiped out 85 percent of life on Earth. Glikson suggests that this event was more than double the scale of the extinction caused by the asteroid impact that led to the demise of the dinosaurs.

Further research and deep drilling are necessary to confirm the true nature of the Deniliquin structure and its status as the largest asteroid crater ever.