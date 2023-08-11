Mysterious Hexagonal Pattern Found in Martian Salt Deposits

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has made a significant discovery on the Red Planet. The rover has come across a hexagonal pattern in salt deposits that resemble the basins on Earth that dry out seasonally. This finding provides an intriguing clue about the ancient climate of Mars.

According to a recent study published in the journal Nature, this is the first evidence of a sustained, cyclical climate on Mars with dry and wet seasons. The paper suggests that Mars experienced prolonged periods of water-rich seasons followed by much drier conditions. This discovery brings scientists closer to understanding if Mars was once habitable like Earth.

Curiosity observed the mud cracks in 2021 while exploring the sedimentary layers of Mount Sharp within the Gale crater. As the Martian mud dried out, it shrank and cracked, forming T-shaped junctions. However, scientists now believe that these cracks transformed into Y-shaped junctions and eventually formed hexagonal patterns due to recurring exposure to water.

Lead author William Rapin from France’s Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planétologie said, “This is the first tangible evidence we’ve seen that the ancient climate of Mars had such regular, Earth-like wet-dry cycles.” He also highlighted the importance of these wet-dry cycles for the development of molecules that could support life.

The Curiosity mission, which has been ongoing for over a decade, has found various evidence suggesting that ancient Mars could have supported microbial life. Now, with these new findings, scientists believe that the conditions on Mars may have even promoted the origin of life.

This discovery is yet another step forward in our understanding of the Martian climate and its potential for habitability.