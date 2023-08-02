Moths Use Spearmint-Flavored Pheromones to Attract Mates

A new study published in the journal Current Biology reveals that male moths of the species Chloridea virescens, commonly known as the tobacco budworm moth, produce a pheromone that resembles the scent of spearmint gum. The study, led by Coby Schal, an urban entomology professor at North Carolina State University, discovered that the male moth’s pheromone is made up of a combination of alcohols, aldehydes, acetates, and carboxylic acids.

Interestingly, the researchers also identified two additional compounds in the male moth’s pheromones: aliphatic polyunsaturated hydrocarbons and methyl salicylate (MeSA), which is the same compound found in wintergreen oil and spearmint gum. These compounds are acquired from the male moth’s diet. It was surprising for the researchers to find that moths, unlike butterflies, are able to convert plant compounds into pheromones.

The study suggests that the male moth’s pheromone serves multiple purposes. When detected by females, it acts as an aphrodisiac and influences mating choices. On the other hand, when detected by other males, it acts as a repellant, preventing interference. The chemical communication between moths is important due to their nocturnal nature, where visual cues are less effective.

Female moths produce volatile chemical signals that can be detected from kilometers away by males, attracting their attention. The male moth must then navigate potential predators on his way to the female, using short-range chemical signals to entice her and prevent interference from other males. The researchers also found that female moths are highly responsive to MeSA, which explains its persuasive effect in mate selection.

To confirm the importance of MeSA in mating, the researchers conducted an experiment. They raised a group of male tobacco budworm moths in the laboratory on a diet low in MeSA, while another group was raised in soybean fields with higher levels of the compound. The group on the low-MeSA diet had lower mating frequency, while the males from the high-MeSA group emitted the pheromone during courtship.

In conclusion, the study suggests that spearmint-flavored pheromones play a significant role in the mating behavior of male tobacco budworm moths. The findings shed light on the complex communication patterns and chemical signals used by moths to attract and seduce their mates.