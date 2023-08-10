Scientists Discover New Beetle Species with Extra-Long Antennae

Researchers have identified a new species of beetle found in Burmese amber. This beetle has antennae measuring nearly 8 millimeters in length and a body size of 2.3 millimeters. The new species has been named Protoliota paleus by George Poinar Jr. from Oregon State University and his collaborators. The study was published in Ecologica Montenegrina.

The beetle is a member of the silvan flat bark beetle genus and is distinct from other members of the genus found in Burmese amber. It has a small body size, weakly protruding eyes, long mandibles, and a narrow pronotum (the plate-like structure covering the thorax). The researchers also observed sexual secretions on the tarsal hairs of the fossil beetle, similar to those found in modern silvanid beetles.

According to Poinar, the beetle likely engaged in combat with other males and chased females under the feet of dinosaurs. The long antennae not only helped the beetle find mates but also served as weapons during fights with other males. While the extended antennae may have posed challenges, such as hindering movement through vegetation, they provided an advantage in locating females.

The beetle likely used its long antennae not only to fight over females but also to shield them during egg-laying. The study sheds light on the behavioral patterns of the beetle based on its physical features.

Silvanidae is a beetle family that consists of approximately 62 described genera and about 500 species. These beetles can be found on all continents except Antarctica. Most silvan beetles are saprophytic, living under the bark of dying or dead trees and consuming fungi. Some species, however, are pests that feed on stored products.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the biology and behavior of ancient beetles and adds to our understanding of the ecosystems of the past.