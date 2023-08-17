A New Theory Explains the Unusual Behavior of Strange Metals

For nearly 40 years, quantum physicists have been perplexed by a class of materials known as “strange metals” that operate outside the normal rules of electricity. Now, a team led by Aavishkar Patel has developed a universal theory that finally explains the characteristic properties of strange metals.

Strange metal behavior is found in various quantum materials, including some that can become superconductors with slight modifications. This suggests that understanding strange metals could lead to the discovery of new types of superconductivity.

The new theory provides a simple explanation for the peculiarities of strange metals. It is based on two key properties: quantum entanglement of electrons and a nonuniform arrangement of atoms.

The entanglement of electrons means that their fates are intertwined, even when they are far apart. The nonuniform atomic layout of strange metals introduces randomness to the momentum of electrons as they move through the material. This randomness leads to electron collisions in all directions, resulting in electrical resistance.

The theory also explains the direct proportionality between the change in electrical resistivity and temperature in strange metals. At the same temperature, a strange metal resists the flow of electrons more than an ordinary metal like gold or copper.

Understanding strange metals more thoroughly could aid in the development of new superconductors, especially for applications like quantum computers. The presence of nonuniformities in materials may inhibit other competing states, allowing for superconductivity to prevail.

With the discovery of this mechanism, the name “strange metals” may become outdated. Aavishkar Patel suggests calling them “unusual metals” instead.

The study was co-authored by Haoyu Guo, Ilya Esterlis, and Subir Sachdev from Harvard University. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Source:

“Scientists identify mechanism that explains the characteristic properties of ‘strange metals'” [Link to the original article]