CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

A New Theory Explains the Unusual Behavior of Strange Metals

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
A New Theory Explains the Unusual Behavior of Strange Metals

For nearly 40 years, quantum physicists have been perplexed by a class of materials known as “strange metals” that operate outside the normal rules of electricity. Now, a team led by Aavishkar Patel has developed a universal theory that finally explains the characteristic properties of strange metals.

Strange metal behavior is found in various quantum materials, including some that can become superconductors with slight modifications. This suggests that understanding strange metals could lead to the discovery of new types of superconductivity.

The new theory provides a simple explanation for the peculiarities of strange metals. It is based on two key properties: quantum entanglement of electrons and a nonuniform arrangement of atoms.

The entanglement of electrons means that their fates are intertwined, even when they are far apart. The nonuniform atomic layout of strange metals introduces randomness to the momentum of electrons as they move through the material. This randomness leads to electron collisions in all directions, resulting in electrical resistance.

The theory also explains the direct proportionality between the change in electrical resistivity and temperature in strange metals. At the same temperature, a strange metal resists the flow of electrons more than an ordinary metal like gold or copper.

Understanding strange metals more thoroughly could aid in the development of new superconductors, especially for applications like quantum computers. The presence of nonuniformities in materials may inhibit other competing states, allowing for superconductivity to prevail.

With the discovery of this mechanism, the name “strange metals” may become outdated. Aavishkar Patel suggests calling them “unusual metals” instead.

The study was co-authored by Haoyu Guo, Ilya Esterlis, and Subir Sachdev from Harvard University. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Source:
“Scientists identify mechanism that explains the characteristic properties of ‘strange metals'” [Link to the original article]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Crew-7 Launching to the International Space Station

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Wide Open Question: Binary-Star Observations Support MOND

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

ISRO Successfully Separates Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module from Propulsion Module

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Bridging the Gap: How Internet Technologies are Transforming Dental Software Worldwide

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
AI

15 Billion AI Images Generated in One Year: How It Compares to Traditional Photography

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

iPhone 15 Models Could Feature Faster Charging Speeds of Up to 35W

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Western Digital Faces Lawsuit Over Defective SanDisk Extreme SSDs

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments