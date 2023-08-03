Rare Bronze Age Arrowhead Made from Meteoric Iron

Swiss scientists have recently discovered a small rusty iron arrowhead from the Bronze Age that is of extraterrestrial origin. Led by geologist Beda Hofmann, the team from the National History Museum of Bern found the artifact near Lake of Biel in Switzerland. The arrowhead, which dates back to around 900 to 700 BC, was unearthed from a settlement called Mörigen, located just five miles away from Twannberg. Twannberg is known for a meteorite impact that occurred over 10,000 years ago.

The arrowhead is made of meteoritic iron and is heavily rusted. It measured only 1.5 inches long and weighed just one-tenth of an ounce. Traces of pitch were found on the arrowhead, implying that it was attached to a wooden arrow using birch tree resin.

Scientific tests conducted by Swiss researchers revealed that the material used to make the arrowhead had once traveled millions of miles through space. The main components of the meteorite material were iron and nickel, which are commonly found in meteorites. Additionally, the scientists found traces of a radioactive isotope called aluminum-26, which only forms in the vacuum of space.

Although the researchers initially believed that the iron in the arrowhead came from the nearby Twannberg meteorite debris field, they discovered that it actually originated from a different meteorite impact site. The specific type of meteorite responsible for the iron in the arrowhead is known as an IAB meteorite, which contains a mix of meteoric iron and silicate inclusions. The scientists believe that the iron in the arrowhead came from the Kaalijarv event in Estonia, which occurred around 1,500 BC.

This finding suggests that there was an ancient trade network linking central Europe with far-off lands, including regions in the north. The Estonian site where the meteorite struck is about 1,000 miles away from the Bronze Age settlement in Mörigen. The discovery of the arrowhead suggests that more pre-Iron Age artifacts made from meteorite iron may exist, exchanged through long-distance trade networks.

In the Bronze Age, before people learned to extract iron from iron ore using fire, they relied on iron from meteorites as their only source of the metal. To date, archaeologists have found 54 artifacts made from meteoric iron at 21 different sites across Eurasia and North Africa. These discoveries indicate that these objects were traded over long distances. It’s likely that more of these artifacts are waiting to be found in private or public collections or in future archaeological sites. Given that meteorites have impacted the Earth globally throughout history, it’s possible that these artifacts will eventually be discovered on every continent.