A New Database, Unknome, Aims to Shed Light on Proteins with Unknown Function

A new publicly available database called Unknome has been developed to house a vast collection of proteins encoded by genes in the human genome with unidentified functions. The primary objective of this database is to facilitate the exploration and study of these understudied proteins. Unknome categorizes the proteins based on various factors such as their knownness score, function, conservation across species, and subcellular compartmentalization.

Unknome was created by Matthew Freeman from the University of Oxford and Sean Munro from the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, along with their colleagues. It encompasses all protein clusters that include at least one protein from humans or any of 11 model organisms.

A subset of proteins within the Unknome database was investigated by the research team, focusing on 260 human genes with little to no known information. These genes had comparable counterparts in flies. The findings revealed that a majority of these proteins are involved in crucial functions that affect fertility, development, tissue growth, protein quality control, and stress resilience. This highlights the significant knowledge gap that still exists regarding both fly genes and the human genome.

Sean Munro emphasized that the neglect of these proteins is unfounded. He stated, “Our database provides a powerful, versatile, and efficient platform to identify and select important genes of unknown function for analysis, thereby accelerating the closure of the gap in biological knowledge that the unknome represents.” The Unknome team is concerned that a substantial number of human proteins have an unclear role, as research tends to focus on proteins that are already well understood.

Unlike other databases, the creators of Unknome are hopeful that it will gradually shrink over time. By encouraging researchers to investigate and unveil the functions of these unknown proteins, Unknome aims to contribute to the expansion of biological knowledge and the narrowing of the unknome.