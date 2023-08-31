A Newly Observed Isotope: Oxygen-28 Challenges Our Understanding of Magic Numbers

A newly observed isotope of oxygen, oxygen-28, is defying scientific expectations. Oxygen-28 has the highest number of neutrons ever seen in the nucleus of an oxygen atom. However, despite the belief that it should be stable, oxygen-28 decays rapidly, raising questions about our understanding of the “magic” numbers of particles in atomic nuclei.

Atoms consist of subatomic particles called nucleons, which are composed of protons and neutrons. The atomic number of an element is determined by the number of protons it has, while the number of neutrons can vary. Isotopes are elements with different numbers of neutrons.

Previously, the largest number of neutrons observed in an oxygen isotope was 18. However, a team led by nuclear physicist Yosuke Kondo has recently discovered two new oxygen isotopes: oxygen-27 and oxygen-28, with 19 and 20 neutrons, respectively. This discovery was made at the RIKEN Radioactive Isotope Beam Factory, a facility designed to produce unstable isotopes.

To create oxygen-28, the team fired a beam of calcium-48 isotopes at a beryllium target, producing lighter atoms, including fluorine-29. This fluorine-29 was then collided with a liquid hydrogen target, successfully knocking off a proton and creating oxygen-28. However, both oxygen-27 and oxygen-28 are unstable, decaying into oxygen-24 and loose neutrons.

Magic numbers are properties that suggest stability based on specific numbers of protons and neutrons. Oxygen-28, with 8 protons and 20 neutrons, was expected to be stable due to these magic numbers. Doubly magic nuclei, where both proton and neutron shells contain magic numbers, are usually especially stable. However, the rapid decay of oxygen-28 suggests that the neutron shell had not been filled.

This raises questions about whether 20 is a magic number for neutrons. The phenomenon of an unclosed neutron shell, known as the island of inversion, has been observed in isotopes of neon, sodium, and magnesium where neutron shells of 20 fail to close. This phenomenon also extends to fluorine-29 and now, apparently, oxygen-28.

Further research will be necessary to understand the unclosed neutron shell and explore other methods of oxygen-28 formation. The discovery of the rapid decay of oxygen-28 suggests that doubly magic nuclei may be more complex than previously thought.

Source: Nature