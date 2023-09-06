New Stem Cell Breakthrough: Scientists Create Synthetic Human Embryo Model

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science have made a breakthrough in embryo research by creating a synthetic human embryo model using stem cells. This model closely resembles a 14-day-old embryo and exhibits similar characteristics to a real embryo, such as the release of hormones that can lead to a positive pregnancy test. The aim of this research is to provide an ethical way of studying the early stages of human development.

Embryo research is a complex and controversial field, but scientists have made significant progress in mimicking natural embryo development. The Weizmann Institute team has successfully created a complete embryo model, mimicking all the key structures that appear in an early human embryo. Instead of using sperm and eggs, the starting material for this model was stem cells that were reprogrammed to have the potential to develop into any type of tissue in the body. These stem cells were then coerced into becoming the different types of cells found in the earliest stages of a human embryo.

The scientists observed that about 1% of the cells in the mixture began to self-assemble into a structure resembling a human embryo. The model was allowed to grow and develop for a period of time equivalent to 14 days after fertilization. This is the legal cut-off for normal embryo research in many countries.

The hope is that these synthetic embryo models can provide valuable insights into embryonic development and help scientists understand how cells differentiate and form organs in the body. It can also shed light on the causes of miscarriage and infertility. Additionally, there is potential for these models to improve in vitro fertilization success rates and to test the safety of medicines during pregnancy.

However, there are ethical considerations surrounding the development of embryo models. As these models become more similar to actual embryos, questions arise about how they should be regulated and treated. Currently, it is illegal and unethical to attempt a pregnancy using these synthetic models.

This breakthrough in synthetic embryo research has been hailed as an important milestone. It provides a basis for further investigation into the formation of the human body plan. However, there is still much work to be done to improve the success rate and address ethical concerns associated with this research.

Source: Weizmann Institute of Science, Nature journal