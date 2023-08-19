An Unusual Ancient Human Skull Uncovered in China

Learning more about ancient humans is crucial for understanding the origins of humanity. Scientists recently made an exciting discovery, unearthing an ancient human skull in China that is unlike any previously found.

This unique skull, labeled as HLD 6, was found in Hualongdong, East Asia in 2019. It has captured the attention of researchers as it possesses an elongated top and does not resemble any other ancient human skulls, including those of Neanderthals.

The structure of the face, however, bears similarities to the modern human lineage, which is thought to have diverged from Homo erectus approximately 750,000 years ago. Beyond this point, the differences between the ancient Chinese skull and other known lineages are evident.

Scientists have been striving to connect these new bones to the already known branches of ancient humans without success thus far. Presently, the prevailing belief is that this discovery unveils a previously unknown lineage between modern humans and the Denisovans, which likely separated from the Neanderthals around 400,000 years ago.

As more information about the skull’s structure becomes available and additional fossils are discovered, the current understanding may evolve. The challenge lies in fitting hominin fossils found in China into specific lineages, as they have not traditionally aligned easily with any particular group.

This finding opens up fascinating possibilities for further exploration and research. Scientists are eagerly investigating the ancient skull’s place in the lineage of human history, knowing that much work lies ahead to establish a definitive connection.

The study on this remarkable ancient skull can be found in the September edition of the Journal of Human Evolution.