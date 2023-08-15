An Extraordinarily Hot Brown Dwarf Challenges Our Understanding of the Universe

An object orbiting a star located 1,400 light-years away is pushing the boundaries of what we thought was possible. This object is a brown dwarf, which falls between the categories of planets and stars. However, its close proximity to its host star has caused its temperature to reach an incredibly scorching 8,000 Kelvin, surpassing the surface temperature of the Sun. In fact, this brown dwarf is the hottest of its kind ever discovered.

Brown dwarfs are generally hotter than planets but cooler than the coolest red dwarf stars. They lack the internal fusion engines necessary to achieve temperatures similar to the Sun. The discovery of this exceptionally hot brown dwarf, named WD0032-317B, by an international team led by astrophysicist Na’ama Hallakoun of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, can provide valuable insights into the behavior of gas giants like Jupiter when they orbit extremely hot, massive stars.

Planets situated close to their stars are bombarded with intense ultraviolet light, causing their atmospheres to evaporate and their molecules to dissociate. Understanding this extreme environment is challenging due to the interference caused by stellar activity. Only one exoplanet, KELT-9b, has been found to have temperatures high enough for thermal dissociation, but studying such objects can be difficult due to their proximity to bright stars.

To study these extreme conditions, brown dwarfs in binary systems with white dwarf stars provide a possible avenue. White dwarfs, which are much smaller than blue supergiants like KELT-9, emit less light, making it easier to detect superheated companion objects. Brown dwarfs, although not planets, can have sufficient pressure and heat in their cores to ignite deuterium fusion, a different fusion process than that of regular hydrogen in stars.

WD0032-317 is a low-mass white dwarf star that burns at temperatures around 37,000 Kelvin. Observations made using the Ultra-Violet-Visual Echelle Spectrograph (UVES) revealed that it is orbited by a brown dwarf with a mass between 75 and 88 times that of Jupiter. The brown dwarf has an extremely fast orbital period of just 2.3 hours.

The researchers detected the presence of the brown dwarf by observing the hydrogen emitted as the star evaporates it. Due to the close proximity of the brown dwarf and the star, the brown dwarf is tidally locked, with one side constantly facing the star and the other in permanent darkness. The extreme temperatures calculated for this system are astonishing, reaching up to 9,800 Kelvin on the day side and dropping to 1,300−3,000 Kelvin on the night side.

This discovery of an extraordinarily hot brown dwarf like WD0032-317B provides a unique opportunity to study how extremely hot stars can evaporate their lower-mass companions. By studying objects like WD0032-317B, scientists can improve our understanding of rare outlier objects like KELT-9b.