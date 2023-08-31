New Isotope of Oxygen Discovered by Physicists

Physicists led by Yosuke Kondo at the Tokyo Institute of Technology have made a groundbreaking discovery – a new isotope of oxygen called Oxygen-28. This isotope contains the highest number of neutrons ever observed in the nucleus of an oxygen atom, making it the heaviest version of oxygen ever created. The discovery of Oxygen-28 is an exciting advancement in nuclear physics and will be a focal point for future experiments and investigations.

The nucleus of an atom is made up of subatomic particles called nucleons, which include protons and neutrons. While the number of protons determines the atomic number of an element, the number of neutrons can vary, resulting in different isotopes. Oxygen has 8 protons, but the number of neutrons can differ. The previously observed maximum number of neutrons in oxygen was 18, found in the isotype oxygen-26.

Oxygen-28 is of particular interest to physicists due to its unique characteristics. With a proton number (Z) of 8 and a neutron number (N) of 20, both considered “magic numbers”, Oxygen-28 is expected to be one of the few “doubly magic” nuclei in the standard shell-model of nuclear structure. By studying Oxygen-28, researchers can test and refine our understanding of the fundamental principles of nuclear physics.

To create Oxygen-28, the team of researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology utilized a nuclear physics beam facility in Japan. They started by firing a beam of calcium-48 isotopes at a beryllium target, resulting in the production of lighter atoms, including fluorine-29. This particular isotope of fluorine, which consists of 9 protons and 20 neutrons, was then separated and collided with a liquid hydrogen target in an attempt to generate Oxygen-28.

This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of the nuclear world and helps refine theoretical predictions. The research findings have been published in the journal Nature, highlighting the importance and impact of this breakthrough in the field of nuclear physics.

