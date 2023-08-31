CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Isotope of Oxygen Discovered by Physicists

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
New Isotope of Oxygen Discovered by Physicists

Physicists led by Yosuke Kondo at the Tokyo Institute of Technology have made a groundbreaking discovery – a new isotope of oxygen called Oxygen-28. This isotope contains the highest number of neutrons ever observed in the nucleus of an oxygen atom, making it the heaviest version of oxygen ever created. The discovery of Oxygen-28 is an exciting advancement in nuclear physics and will be a focal point for future experiments and investigations.

The nucleus of an atom is made up of subatomic particles called nucleons, which include protons and neutrons. While the number of protons determines the atomic number of an element, the number of neutrons can vary, resulting in different isotopes. Oxygen has 8 protons, but the number of neutrons can differ. The previously observed maximum number of neutrons in oxygen was 18, found in the isotype oxygen-26.

Oxygen-28 is of particular interest to physicists due to its unique characteristics. With a proton number (Z) of 8 and a neutron number (N) of 20, both considered “magic numbers”, Oxygen-28 is expected to be one of the few “doubly magic” nuclei in the standard shell-model of nuclear structure. By studying Oxygen-28, researchers can test and refine our understanding of the fundamental principles of nuclear physics.

To create Oxygen-28, the team of researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology utilized a nuclear physics beam facility in Japan. They started by firing a beam of calcium-48 isotopes at a beryllium target, resulting in the production of lighter atoms, including fluorine-29. This particular isotope of fluorine, which consists of 9 protons and 20 neutrons, was then separated and collided with a liquid hydrogen target in an attempt to generate Oxygen-28.

This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of the nuclear world and helps refine theoretical predictions. The research findings have been published in the journal Nature, highlighting the importance and impact of this breakthrough in the field of nuclear physics.

Sources:
– Tokyo Institute of Technology
– Nature Journal

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

SpaceX Marks Ninth Launch of the Month with Planned Liftoff

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

How to Prioritize Tasks and Boost Productivity

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Settles Lawsuit with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Over “Smart Keyboard” Trademark

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Versatile JBL Authentics 200

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Study Finds Link Between Digital Media Use and Psychotic Experiences in Young Adults

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

iQoo Expands Product Portfolio with Z8 Series Smartphones in China

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments