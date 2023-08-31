CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Research Explains “Impossible” Blast of Energy That Hit Earth

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Scientists have discovered the explanation behind an extraordinary blast of energy that hit Earth, previously believed to be impossible. The blast, known as GRB211211A, was initially thought to be a long gamma-ray burst resulting from the collapse of a massive star. However, further investigation revealed it to be a “kilonova,” which occurs when neutron stars merge with other compact objects. This discovery challenged the previously held belief that only supernovas could produce such bursts.

Researchers simulated the merger between a black hole and a neutron star and found that the black hole left after the merger could emit jets of material extracted from the swallowed neutron star. The brightness and duration of these jets aligned with the characteristics of the mysterious gamma-ray burst observed in GRB211211A. The simulations indicated that if the magnetic field surrounding the black hole’s disc is weak enough, the resulting jet can be bright and long-lasting.

While scientists were not specifically searching for an explanation for the gamma-ray burst, their simulations coincidentally matched the observations of GRB211211A. This research not only clarifies the nature of this particular burst but also provides insights into the behavior of black holes and other extreme phenomena in the universe.

Gamma-ray bursts are of great interest to astronomers because they emit both gravitational and electromagnetic waves. Observing and comparing these different signals allows scientists to gather valuable information. However, simulating these phenomena is challenging due to the vast scale of space and time involved. To overcome this, scientists split the scenario into two parts, simulating the time before and after the merger separately.

The combined simulations revealed that the merger initially formed a more massive black hole, which then attracted the debris from the neutron star, forming a swirling disc. When the matter from the disc fell into the black hole, it generated a powerful jet that traveled through space and ultimately reached Earth in 2021.

The new research, titled “Large-scale evolution of seconds-long relativistic jets from black hole-neutron star mergers,” is published in The Astrophysical Journal. The original detection of the gamma-ray burst was described in a Nature paper published in December 2021.

Sources:
– The Astrophysical Journal
– Nature

