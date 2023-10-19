Coral Bleaching Found at Unexpected Depths in Indian Ocean

Researchers from the University of Plymouth have made a surprising discovery regarding coral bleaching in the Indian Ocean. They found evidence of coral bleaching up to 90 meters (295 feet) below the surface, depths that were previously thought to be resistant to ocean warming. The study, published in Nature Communications, revealed that up to 80 percent of the reefs in certain areas of the seabed had been damaged by rising ocean temperatures.

Traditionally, deeper corals were believed to be resilient to ocean warming because the cooler waters they inhabit were thought to remain relatively stable. However, this study has shown that this is not the case, potentially putting reefs at similar depths all over the world at risk from climatic changes.

The research team used a combination of in situ monitoring, underwater robots, and satellite-generated oceanographic data to study the phenomenon. They discovered that even when surface temperatures remained stable, a significant rise in temperature below the surface was affecting deep-sea coral. This deep-sea bleaching occurred even when shallower reefs showed no signs of damage.

While the study did find that parts of the reef had recovered when researchers returned in 2020 and 2022, the findings are still cause for concern. Mesophotic corals, found between 100-490 feet under the surface, were expected to mitigate the ecological damage caused by shallow-water coral bleaching due to ocean warming. However, these corals are now also at risk.

The impact of climate change on the oceanography of the region is being amplified by naturally occurring cycles, such as El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole. The researchers stress the urgent need to expand our understanding of the impacts of these changes on these environments, which we currently have limited knowledge about.

