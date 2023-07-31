Alien-Like Viruses Discovered in Soil at Harvard Forest

Scientists at Harvard have found unusually massive viruses in the soil of Harvard Forest near Boston, Massachusetts. These viruses have appendages and internal structures that haven’t been observed in viruses before. Samples were sent to the Max Planck Institute in Germany for further study. The viruses were found to be 635 nanometers in width, making them larger than the average virus.

One virus had appendages that resembled the structure of a sea turtle, while another had numerous fibers sticking out from the top, giving it a ‘haircut’ appearance. Other interesting shapes included a supernova-like virus, a ‘Christmas star’ shape with interlocking triangles, and ‘falcon’ shapes with beak-like structures.

In addition to their unique structures, these viruses have diverse appendages and limbs. The scientists are interested in learning more about these viruses and their functions.

Melting permafrost in Siberia due to global warming is leading to the discovery of more previously frozen viruses. One example is the Pithovirus sibericum, which was discovered in Siberian permafrost after being located there for 30,000 years. These viruses are known as ‘zombie viruses’ because they can return to an infectious state after being frozen for tens of thousands of years.

The world of microbiology continues to reveal fascinating discoveries. Whether it’s alien-like viruses or zombie viruses, there is much more to be uncovered in the field.