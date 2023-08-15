Exploring Hidden Ecosystems Beneath Undersea Volcanic Vents

The Schmidt Ocean Institute has recently made an exciting discovery in the exploration and mapping of deep-sea life. An international team of marine biologists and oceanographers used an underwater robot to explore an undersea volcano on the East Pacific Rise off Central America. The team uncovered ecosystems of worms, snails, and bacteria living underground, beneath the seafloor.

This groundbreaking discovery reveals that hydrothermal vents, which are fascinating underwater hotspots of life, have habitats that exist both above and below the seafloor. Hydrothermal vents are known for being home to tube worms, which are considered to be foundational species in these environments. However, until now, the young of these tube worms had never been observed on the vents themselves, leading to the hypothesis that they travel beneath the vents to reproduce.

To investigate this further, the science team conducted experiments using the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s underwater robot, ROV SuBastian. They glued mesh boxes over cracks in the earth’s crust near the vents and released a non-toxic red pigment into the boxes. After several days, the boxes were removed, along with the crust, revealing that animals living in hydrothermal cavities below the surface had emerged and were uncolored.

This discovery of a hidden ecosystem beneath another ecosystem highlights the incredible places where life can thrive. It also emphasizes the importance of fully exploring and understanding our oceans. Other recent surveys of deep-sea life, such as those near Australia’s Cocos Keeling Islands and beneath the Antarctic shelf, have also resulted in the discovery of new species and ecosystems.

These findings remind us of the urgency to protect the oceans and the need for continued exploration. There is still so much that remains unknown and undiscovered about the deep sea. By uncovering these hidden ecosystems, we gain a deeper understanding of the intricate web of life that exists beneath the ocean’s surface.