Did Ancient Wildfires Cause the Extinction of Large Mammals?

New research suggests that all-consuming wildfires, triggered by a combination of ancient climate change and human negligence, may have led to the extinction of thousands of species of large mammals over 13,000 years ago. During the late Ice Age, a time of ecological upheaval, numerous large mammals, known as megafauna, disappeared from regions worldwide. While the causes of this extinction have long been debated, global warming and human intervention have been considered leading factors. However, one phenomenon that has been largely ignored is the wildfires that swept across California 13,000 years ago.

Researchers from California used fossil records from the La Brea tar pits to establish a connection between increased wildfires and the extinction of large mammals. At the end of the Pleistocene era, Earth’s large mammals became extinct, resulting in a drastic reorganization of terrestrial ecosystems. The researchers used modern carbon dating technology to analyze the bones of extinct and extant species found in the tar pits. They found that most large mammals disappeared alongside an increase in regional wildfires.

The scientists warn that the processes that led to this extinction event are similar to what is occurring today. During the late Ice Age, California experienced significant warming, followed by a 200-year drought that dried up trees. Coinciding with these climatic changes, human populations expanded in the region and ignited fires, leading to unprecedented fire activity. The researchers emphasize the importance of studying the extinction event at the end of the Ice Age to comprehend the potential impact of current climate change and biodiversity crises.

They note that today’s temperatures are rising much faster than at the end of the Ice Age due to human-caused climate change, resulting in increased fire frequency and intensity. California has experienced a fivefold increase in fire activity and area burned in the past 45 years. The researchers advocate for redoubling efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prevent reckless fire ignitions, and protect Earth’s remaining megafauna to prevent another catastrophic transformation.