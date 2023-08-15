Largest Dinosaur Track Site Discovered in Denali National Park, Alaska

University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists have uncovered the largest single dinosaur track site in Alaska, located in Denali National Park and Preserve. Dubbed “The Coliseum,” the site spans one-and-a-half football fields and contains layers of preserved dinosaur prints. With prints from multiple species of dinosaurs over many generations, the site offers a record of prehistoric life in Interior Alaska about 70 million years ago. The findings were published in the journal Historical Biology.

The site is not immediately striking, masked by the park’s vast landscape. It comprises a layered rocky outcrop that rises approximately 20 stories high. At the base of this cliff, researchers initially discovered a dinosaur trackway. However, it was not until dusk approached that the true extent of the site became apparent. Illuminated by the perfect angle of the setting sun, the rock faces revealed hundreds of dinosaur tracks, astonishing the scientists.

The cliffs of The Coliseum were once sediment on flat ground, likely near a watering hole on a large flood plain during the Late Cretaceous Period. As tectonic plates shifted, Earth’s forces folded the flat ground, tilting it vertically and exposing the tracks.

The dinosaur tracks consist of impressions left in ancient mud and casts formed when sediment filled the impressions and solidified. The tracks exhibit remarkable details, revealing the shape of toes and skin texture.

The research team also found evidence of fossilized plants, pollen grains, freshwater shellfish, and invertebrates. These findings provide valuable insights into the ancient environment, showcasing the presence of a river system with ponds and lakes nearby. The climate was warmer than today, resembling the Pacific Northwest, and supported coniferous and deciduous trees, ferns, and horsetails.

Based on the tracks, it is evident that various dinosaur species, from juveniles to adults, inhabited the area for thousands of years. Predominantly, large plant-eating dinosaurs such as duck-billed and horned dinosaurs frequented the site. However, the team also documented rarer carnivorous dinosaurs, including raptors and tyrannosaurs, along with small wading birds.

The discovery emphasizes the significance of preserving fossil sites like The Coliseum to understand prehistoric ecosystems. Denali National Park and Preserve attract thousands of visitors each year, showcasing its stunning natural landscapes. However, it is equally incredible to imagine that around 70 million years ago, the region was teeming with dinosaurs and lush flora.