Two New Moles Discovered in Eastern Turkey Mountains

Two new mole species have been found in the mountains of eastern Turkey, with scientists suspecting that they have remained undiscovered for three million years. The newly identified species are named Talpa hakkariensis and Talpa davidiana tatvanensis, and they belong to a group of subterranean mammals that mainly inhabit Western Asia and Europe.

The scientists note that these new moles are capable of surviving harsh conditions such as being buried under 6 feet of snow during winter and enduring temperatures of up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit in summer. The discovery is particularly significant because finding new mammal species is rare.

The research was conducted by scientists from the University of Plymouth in England, Ondokuz Mayis University in Turkey, and Indiana University. The study, published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society in July, involved the use of cutting-edge DNA technology to compare the DNA of the newly discovered moles with that of other known species. This analysis confirmed that the Turkish moles are biologically distinct.

The researchers also emphasize the limitations imposed by living underground on the evolution of body size and shape for moles. They explain that as subterranean mammals, moles have a limited number of options available to them, which explains the superficial similarities between the new moles and other known species.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the true nature of biodiversity, even in groups such as mammals where it is commonly assumed that all species are known. The discovery of these two new mole species brings the number of known Eurasian moles to 18, each with their own distinct physical characteristics and genetics.

The researchers utilized advanced mathematical analyses to study the shapes and sizes of various bodily structures, including museum specimens collected in the 19th century. Complementary DNA analysis further confirmed the uniqueness of the newly discovered moles.

Overall, this exciting discovery expands our understanding of mammalian diversity and underscores the importance of ongoing research in uncovering hidden species.