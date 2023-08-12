Tiny Fossil Mammal Discovered in Northern Alaska

Paleontologists have recently discovered a miniature fossil mammal that lived in what is believed to have been one of the coldest environments on Earth about 73 million years ago. The research team, led by Jaelyn Eberle from the University of Colorado Boulder, named the Late Cretaceous animal Sikuomys mikros, which means “ice mouse” in Greek and Iñupiaq.

Although it was not actually a mouse but a member of an extinct family called Gypsonictopidae, the ice mouse was incredibly small. It likely resembled a modern-day shrew and weighed an estimated 11 grams, less than an empty aluminum soda can. It lived year-round in northern Alaska, which was much farther north than its present location, above the Arctic Circle. It endured up to four months of continual darkness during the winter and freezing temperatures.

The ice mouse was an active creature that didn’t hibernate. It burrowed under leaf litter or underground all year long and fed on insects and worms. The researchers identified this species from a few tiny teeth, each no larger than a grain of sand. These fossils provide valuable insights into ancient Alaskan ecosystems and reveal a polar forest teeming with dinosaurs, small mammals, and birds adapted to harsh seasonal climates.

The scientists unearthed the ice mouse fossils from sediments along the Colville River, a remote site near the Beaufort Sea on Alaska’s northern coast. Traveling to this location is challenging, requiring a 75-mile journey from Deadhorse, Alaska, by snowmobile or bush plane. The Prince Creek Formation, where the site is located, offers a natural testing ground to understand how these animals adapted to extreme climate fluctuations.

Unlike dinosaurs from the same period, which left behind large bones, mammal fossils are scarce in the region and consist mainly of teeth and jaw fragments. To uncover these fossils, the research team collects buckets of dirt from the riverbanks and sifts through them in the lab using microscopes. These tiny teeth provide valuable information about ancient mammals in the Arctic and challenge the general trend of larger mammal species in colder climates.