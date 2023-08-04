The Sun’s Surprising Secret: Discovery of High-Energy Gamma Rays

A team of researchers, including scientists from Michigan State University, has made a groundbreaking discovery about the sun. They have observed the highest-energy light ever detected from the sun, known as gamma rays. The surprising finding is that there is more gamma ray activity than previously anticipated.

To make this discovery, the researchers utilized the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC). Unlike other observatories, HAWC operates continuously, allowing it to capture data that was not possible to obtain in the past. Traditional telescopes could only observe the sun at night, while HAWC works around the clock.

HAWC, located in Mexico at an elevation of over 13,000 feet, consists of 300 large water tanks that detect the aftermath of gamma rays colliding with air in the atmosphere. These collisions create air showers, which are imperceptible to the naked eye. HAWC can detect the particles and light created by these air showers.

The research team started collecting data in 2015 and began analyzing the sun’s gamma rays in 2021 after six years of data accumulation. Surprisingly, they discovered an excess of gamma rays emitted by the sun. This finding came as a surprise because scientists had previously believed that such high-energy gamma rays from the sun reaching Earth would be rare.

Gamma rays observed by the team had an energy level of about 1 tera electron volt (TeV), which is a trillion electron volts. This energy level is much higher than anticipated, and the abundance of gamma rays was also unexpected. Previous instruments were unable to detect gamma rays at such high energies.

In the 1990s, scientists theorized that gamma rays could be produced when high-energy cosmic rays collide with protons in the sun. However, it was believed that these gamma rays would be unlikely to reach Earth. The Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, launched by NASA in 2011, made the first observations of gamma rays with energies of over a billion electron volts. The Fermi mission also revealed that there were more gamma rays than initially expected.

The discovery of high-energy gamma rays from the sun opens up new avenues for research and further exploration of the sun’s capabilities. It highlights the continuous advancements in observational techniques and our expanding understanding of the sun’s behavior.