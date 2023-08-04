The Surprising Discovery of High-Energy Gamma Rays from the Sun

Researchers from Michigan State University, including Mehr Un Nisa, a postdoctoral research associate, have made a surprising discovery about the sun: it emits high-energy gamma rays which are brighter and more abundant than previously thought. This groundbreaking finding was published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The team used the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) to observe the gamma rays. Unlike other observatories, HAWC operates around the clock, allowing for continuous observations of the sun. It consists of a network of 300 large water tanks located in Mexico at over 13,000 feet above sea level.

When gamma rays from the sun collide with air in the atmosphere, they create air showers, which are like particle explosions that are not visible to the naked eye. HAWC can detect these air showers by observing the Cherenkov radiation produced when particles from the showers interact with water in its tanks.

The team began collecting data in 2015 and after six years, they discovered an excess of gamma rays emitted by the sun. These gamma rays had an energy level of about 1 trillion electron volts (1 TeV), which was unexpected. Scientists had previously hypothesized that the sun could produce gamma rays through interactions with high-energy cosmic rays, but they predicted these gamma rays would be rare and not reach Earth.

The discovery of high-energy gamma rays from the sun provides new insights into the sun’s behavior and challenges previous understandings of this celestial body. It also demonstrates the capabilities of HAWC in detecting and studying high-energy phenomena.

This finding adds to the growing body of research on gamma rays and their sources. The Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, launched by NASA, had previously observed gamma rays with energies exceeding a billion electron volts. The discovery by the Michigan State University team suggests that there may be even higher-energy gamma rays yet to be detected.

Overall, this discovery reveals new and unexpected aspects of the sun’s emission of high-energy gamma rays and highlights the importance of continuous observations with advanced observatories like HAWC in expanding our knowledge of the universe.