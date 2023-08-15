CityLife

Scientists Discover Elusive ‘Demon Particle’

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Scientists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery by capturing the elusive ‘demon particle,’ nearly 70 years after its original prediction. This finding has the potential to be the ‘holy grail’ of superconductors.

The ‘demon particle,’ also known as the time-reversal violating Majorana fermion, was first proposed by Italian physicist Ettore Majorana in 1937. However, it has taken decades of technological advancements and extensive experimentation to finally observe this mysterious particle.

Superconductors, materials that can conduct electrical current with zero resistance, have always been a fascinating area of research. However, their implementation in everyday life has been limited due to the need for extremely low temperatures. The discovery of the ‘demon particle’ could change that.

The ‘demon particle’ is unique because it is its own antiparticle. This property makes it an ideal candidate for creating more stable and efficient superconductors. By combining Majorana fermions with various materials, researchers hope to develop superconductors that can operate at higher temperatures, making them more practical for real-world applications.

The observation of the ‘demon particle’ is not only a milestone in particle physics but also opens up a new avenue of research for the development of advanced superconductors. The properties and behavior of Majorana fermions are still being studied, with the hope of harnessing their unique properties to unlock the full potential of superconductors.

While this discovery is significant, it is important to note that practical applications and commercialization of this technology will take time. However, scientists are optimistic about the future possibilities and the potential impact this discovery could have on various industries, such as energy transmission and quantum computing.

In conclusion, after nearly 70 years since its original prediction, scientists have finally captured the elusive ‘demon particle.’ This discovery holds immense promise for the advancement of superconductors and could have far-reaching implications for numerous fields of science and technology.

